West Price Hill man in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West Price Hill man was arrested Saturday and faces charges after being accused of assault, according to a Hamilton County Municipal Court complaint.

Brandon Freeman, 53, was charged with one count of assault and one count of obstructing official business after Athena Cole told police he grabbed her by her neck and slammed her into a wall, the document said.

Police say the incident allegedly took place on or around Jan. 31.

The extent of Cole’s injuries is not known.

Freeman was admitted to the Hamilton County Justice Center Saturday around 12:15 p.m., according to his arrest records.

Court documents show that Freeman is scheduled to appear in court Monday, Feb. 6 at 12:30 p.m.

