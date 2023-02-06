Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (Gray News) – Three teenagers found dead in a New Mexico garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.

Police said a propane heater was found to be in use inside the garage.

Details about the victims are not yet being released, as police are still working to notify families.

The Edgewood Police Department would like to stress to the community the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of having carbon monoxide detectors in homes and workspaces where heaters and appliances are in use.

Carbon monoxide is extremely dangerous, as it cannot be seen, smelled, or heard.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Arrest warrant out for Joe Mixon; agent claims charge will be dropped
Brandon Freeman
Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting woman
Homicide investigators were on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
Mother, 2 sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Avondale
Warren County Sheriff's deputies and SWAT were called to a home on Tonya Marie Court Sunday...
Suspect hospitalized after SWAT situation in Morrow
Middletown police and fire were at a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
2 dead after Middletown shooting, police say

Latest News

A 21-year-old Michigan man is accused of using popular chat apps to connect with and ultimately...
Michigan man sexually exploited 11-year-old Cincinnati-area girl via chat apps: court docs
U.S. Attorney Erek Barron described the woman's alleged sentiments about Baltimore in a news...
Woman threatened city of Baltimore, official said
U.S. Attorney Erek Barron described the woman's alleged sentiments about Baltimore in a news...
Woman charged with plotting to disable Baltimore power grid
Country singer Carly Pearce won her first Grammy Sunday night at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los...
Greater Cincinnati native wins first Grammy award
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300