Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a Cincinnati business Monday after around 100 golf carts caught on fire.

The fire at Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road started around 12 p.m.

Large clouds of black smoke could be seen coming from the fire as nearby roads and a business shut down while firefighters extinguished the flames.

Sycamore Township Fire Department Captain Jefferey Newman says around 100 golf carts, some battery-powered and some gasoline, caught on fire.

As of Monday evening, fire officials say they have no idea what started the fire started, but it took multiple agencies to put it out.

Cincy Custom Carts owner Carl Wesley says the fire is devastating.

He says replacing the golf carts damaged in the fire is not going to be cheap.

“A cart that’s totally done can be in the $9,000 to $10,000 range,” Wesley said.

Wesley said the fire will not put them out of business, but it might alter some of their goals for the year.

There were no reported injuries from Monday’s fire.

Captain Newman says the Hamilton County Arson Team is helping with the investigation.

