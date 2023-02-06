Contests
Bengals’ Anarumo, Callahan both finalists for NFL head coaching jobs

The Bengals could soon be in the position of having to replace coordinators on both sides of the ball.
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear; Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Zac Taylor has gone into each of his four seasons as Bengals head coach with offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo by his side.

It’s looking increasingly likely that streak will come to an end in 2023, leaving Taylor with his toughest offseason hiring challenge as he and the front office navigate an array of difficult player-related contract decisions.

Callahan is considered “the top target” for the Indianapolis Colts job, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He had his second interview with the Colts last week.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is considered the other favorite for that job.

Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher is also expected to get a second interview this week for the offensive coordinator position in Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, Anarumo is one of three candidates to advance to the second round of interviews for the open head coaching position in Arizona, according to multiple reports.

Anarumo, the “mad scientist” architect of Cincinnati’s hybrid defense, will interview with the Cardinals on Feb. 10 following his first interview on Feb. 1.

The other two candidates are Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who will interview Tuesday, and Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, who will interview Wednesday.

Anarumo interviewed for the Giants head coaching position last year but was passed over for Brian Daboll.

Tylor said of Anarumo last month, “He’d be a great head coach. He’s extremely smart. He has the player’s best interests in mind. He wants to put them in the best position to succeed.”

[NFL teams skipping Lou Anarumo in head coaching searches ‘a joke,’ says analyst]

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan observes a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

