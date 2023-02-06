Contests
Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting

The second victim has not been identified yet
Middletown police and fire were at a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
Middletown police and fire were at a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown.

Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed.

According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk, a second person was also shot and taken to Atrium Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.

The second victim’s identity remains unknown at this time.

Police did not say if they have a suspect in custody.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

