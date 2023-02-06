Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown.

Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed.

According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk, a second person was also shot and taken to Atrium Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.

The second victim’s identity remains unknown at this time.

Police did not say if they have a suspect in custody.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.