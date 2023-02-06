Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Dell lays off more than 6,000 workers

Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.
Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another tech company has announced major layoffs.

Computing giant Dell said it’s letting go about 5% of its workforce - more than 6,000 employees.

The company made the announcement in regulatory filing Monday, citing the “challenging global economic environment” as the reason why.

Dell follows a host of tech companies implementing major job cuts as recession fears continue, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google’s parent company Alphabet and Facebook parent company Meta.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Arrest warrant out for Joe Mixon; agent claims charge will be dropped
Brandon Freeman
Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting woman
Homicide investigators were on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
Mother, 2 sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Avondale
Warren County Sheriff's deputies and SWAT were called to a home on Tonya Marie Court Sunday...
Suspect hospitalized after SWAT situation in Morrow
Middletown police and fire were at a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
2 dead after Middletown shooting, police say

Latest News

A 21-year-old Michigan man is accused of using popular chat apps to connect with and ultimately...
Michigan man sexually exploited 11-year-old Cincinnati-area girl via chat apps: court docs
U.S. Attorney Erek Barron described the woman's alleged sentiments about Baltimore in a news...
Woman threatened city of Baltimore, official said
U.S. Attorney Erek Barron described the woman's alleged sentiments about Baltimore in a news...
Woman charged with plotting to disable Baltimore power grid
Country singer Carly Pearce won her first Grammy Sunday night at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los...
Greater Cincinnati native wins first Grammy award
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300