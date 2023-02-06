Driver killed in Monday crash involving dump truck

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Ripley County man is dead following an early Monday crash in southern Decatur County.

Noah Seals, 26, of Osgood, Indiana, died at the scene of the crash on US-421, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, Seals was driving southbound on the highway near County Road 600 South when his 2012 Chevrolet Cruze crossed over into northbound traffic, state police explained.

The 26-year-old’s car moved over into the path of a northbound 2016 Mack dump truck, ISP said.

The two vehicles collided, nearly head-on, and then went off the road.

Seals suffered fatal injuries in the crash, state police said. The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries, according to ISP.

State police continue to investigate the crash but troopers do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a factor in the crash.

