Edited Snapchat photo depicts Lebanon students in KKK hoods, school officials say

A Snapchat post has been circulating within the Lebanon City School district of two students...
A Snapchat post has been circulating within the Lebanon City School district of two students photoshopped to look like they have KKK hoods on them.(WXIX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Snapchat post started circulating last week of two Lebanon City School students which was edited to look like they are wearing Klu Klux Klan hoods while in the gymnasium, according to school officials.

The school district says the boys pictured were unaware that the picture had been altered and posted.

“As a parent, when my child came to me and showed me the post, I was very devastated because... for that type of stuff to be displayed on public social media for all of these kids, you know, to see and witness. I think it’s horrible, and they shouldn’t have to see and witness it,” Amy said.

The school district has not identified the person responsible for altering the photo.

“Students who received the image brought it to the attention of high school administrators who investigated and started the school discipline process with the student who created and shared the image. Racism has no place in our schools, and we will take all necessary measures to achieve safe and inclusive schools for all students,” the district wrote in a statement sent home with students.

The district has asked parents to talk with their children about the choices they make on social media, adding that decisions that they make online that impact the school community can lead to suspension or expulsion.

