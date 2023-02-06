Contests
Evanston man charged with murdering his own father, shooting woman

Evanston shooting leaves 1 dead
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 39-year-old man is accused of gunning down his own father and shooting and wounding a woman in Evanston over the weekend, court records show.

Gregory Durham Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting death of Gregory Durham Sr., 60, and felonious assault in the shooting of a female who survived, according to an affidavit.

Durham Jr. was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just before midnight and will make his first court appearance at 9 a.m. Monday, according to court and jail records.

Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit the shootings happened Sunday afternoon during a family dispute at the Durham home in the 3600 block of Bevis Avenue.

Police and fire crews responded to the residence after receiving a report two people were shot at 4:21 p.m.

Cincinnati fire crews transported both victims to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Durham Sr. died from his injuries upon arrival, homicide investigators said in a news release overnight.

Police records from a previous incident identify Durham Sr. as Durham Jr’s “parent,” according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The second shooting victim was listed in stable condition Sunday night, according to a police spokesman, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham. Court records identify her as a woman.

Homicide investigators did not release information on the second victim overnight as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

