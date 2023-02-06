Contests
1 dead, another injured in Evanston shooting, police say

Police arrived at the scene of a shooting on Bevis Avenue in Evanston late Sunday afternoon.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in Evanston Sunday afternoon left one person dead and another person injured, according to Cincinnati Police Lieutenant Jonathan Cunningham.

District Two police responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Avenue around 4:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Police have confirmed that one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting victim was transported to University Hospital and is listed as being in stable condition, Cunningham said.

Cunningham also said that the Homicide Unit was on-scene conducting an investigation.

District Two police ask that if anyone has information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or the District Two Homicide Unit.

This is a developing story that will continue to update as more information is confirmed.

