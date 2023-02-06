Contests
Former Bengals’ great A.J. Green announces retirement

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green runs in for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green runs in for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)(Frank Victores | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green announced his retirement Monday.

Green, who played for the Bengals from 2011-2020, announced he was retiring from the NFL on his Instagram.

The Bengals drafted Green No. 4 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Over the course of 10 seasons, one of which he was unable to play due to injury, Green lived up to the hype that came with him out of college.

Green began his NFL career with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons. Green was also a second-team All-Pro selection in 2012 and 2013.

The veteran wide receiver accumulated 9,430 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 649 receptions during his time as a Bengal.

After his final season with the Bengals in 2020, Green headed west and signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

He did not leave Cincinnati without thanking the fans who had supported him and worse No. 18 jerseys to Paul Brown Stadium.

“Wow.. my time with the Cincinnati Bengals has come to an end. What an amazing journey it’s been! I’d like to thank the Bengals organization for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to live out my dreams. It was truly an honor to wear those stripes. Thank you to the Brown family. I’m forever grateful.

“To the fans - it’s been 10 incredible years! You’ve been such an inspiration to me. Thank you for the continuous support and motivation. Seeing the stadium filled with fans rocking my jersey each game meant more to me than one can imagine. I was proud to represent y’all! It’s luv for life!

“This community has been so good to my family. THANK YOU for the beautiful memories. Wishing you all the best!”

In his first season with the Cardinals, Green had a resurgence as he tallied 848 receiving yards - his highest total since 2017.

Green, at the age of 34, finished his final NFL season with 236 receiving yards for Arizona.

