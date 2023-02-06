Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals born at Warm Springs Ranch

Four new foals were born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri.
Four new foals were born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri.(Warm Springs Ranch)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals were born at Warm Springs Ranch recently, and guests at the ranch’s Football and Foals Super Bowl event Feb. 12, 2023, will be able to meet them for the first time.

Guests at the event will be able to enjoy Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles and between the action take photos with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales as well as the four colts.

“The road ahead for these four foals is going to be incredible,” said Amy Trout, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch.

Warm Springs Ranch is a 300-plus-acre breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, Missouri. Clydesdales must go through years of training before becoming eligible to join one of the three travelling teams featured by the brewing company.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, police and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office determined Eric Johnson Jr....
Man accused of killing brother, mom in murder-suicide responsible for 2020 killing: CPD
Homicide investigators were on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
New details released in apparent double murder-suicide in Avondale
Golf carts catch fire
Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business
Reilly Allwerdt, 21, is accused of beating a woman after she got upset with him for drinking...
Woman punched by 21-year-old man after confrontation over milk, court docs say
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
Bengals’ Anarumo, Callahan both finalists for NFL head coaching jobs

Latest News

Animal House Cincinnati says the two puppies were stolen late Monday/early Tuesday. Call the...
Two puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store
Animal House Cincinnati break-in
Animal House Cincinnati break-in
Break-in at Animal House Cincinnati
Break-in at Animal House Cincinnati
Diondre Winstead began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department as a recruit in Sept....
Former CPD officer on probation for tax crimes asked judge to end it after just weeks
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide