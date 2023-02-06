Contests
Greater Cincinnati native wins first Grammy award

Country singer Carly Pearce won her first Grammy Sunday night at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Country singer Carly Pearce won her first Grammy Sunday night at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.(Azalea Festival)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, CA (WXIX) -A Greater Cincinnati country singer/songwriter won her first Grammy Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Taylor Mill, Kentucky native Carly Pearce won the award alongside fellow country singer/ songwriter Ashley McBryde in the Best Country Duo/Group category for their song “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

Pearce stated during her acceptance speech stated this was also her first nomination.

“Thank you to the academy. Holy Moly, this is my first nomination. So, I was not expecting this,” Pearce said.

“I was working hard on the record, and I’ve known Ashley for a long time, and I just wanted to sing a song with her, and we wrote this song, and it has just transcended so many of my wildest dreams,” Pearce continued.

After accepting her award, Pearce emphasized her love for McBryde’s music and how “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” transcended within the last year and a half.

“I’ve always loved Ashley’s music and just was a fan and asked her if she’d write a song with me. So to see this song do what it’s done over the last year and a half for us and just continue to show the girls that are coming up behind us that you can write your truth and you can do everything that you want in this business, I feel very, very lucky,” Pearce said.

