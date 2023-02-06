Greater Cincinnati native wins first Grammy award

LOS ANGELES, CA (WXIX) -A Greater Cincinnati country singer/songwriter won her first Grammy Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Taylor Mill, Kentucky native Carly Pearce won the award alongside fellow country singer/ songwriter Ashley McBryde in the Best Country Duo/Group category for their song “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

WROTE A REAL COUNTRY SONG WITH MY FRIEND AND WE WON OUR FIRST GRAMMY. I have no words. Zero. None. More later. I love you @AshleyMcBryde 🥹♥️ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/UyuFTaku7E — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) February 5, 2023

Pearce stated during her acceptance speech stated this was also her first nomination.

“Thank you to the academy. Holy Moly, this is my first nomination. So, I was not expecting this,” Pearce said.

“I was working hard on the record, and I’ve known Ashley for a long time, and I just wanted to sing a song with her, and we wrote this song, and it has just transcended so many of my wildest dreams,” Pearce continued.

This is one girl we'd want to be: @carlypearce is a first-time GRAMMY winner. ✨ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/vh1kTkVO8k — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023

After accepting her award, Pearce emphasized her love for McBryde’s music and how “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” transcended within the last year and a half.

“I’ve always loved Ashley’s music and just was a fan and asked her if she’d write a song with me. So to see this song do what it’s done over the last year and a half for us and just continue to show the girls that are coming up behind us that you can write your truth and you can do everything that you want in this business, I feel very, very lucky,” Pearce said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.