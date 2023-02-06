Contests
Have you seen her? 11-year-old missing in Cincinnati

Azairia Andrews
Azairia Andrews(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police sent out an endangered missing juvenile alert Monday morning for an 11-year-old girl.

Azairia Andrews was last seen leaving her grandmother’s residence in the 1900 block of Avonlea Avenue in Bond Hill “after an incident” at about 6 p.m. Sunday, police records show.

She lives in the 1200 block of Gilsey Avenue in West Price Hill, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, police spokesman.

Azairia was “diagnosed with depression and dysregulation disorder and has not had her medicine in some time,” a police flyer reads.

She is 5′7, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a gray tank top and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call District Three police: 513-979-4400, or 911.

