Man accused of killing brother, mom in murder-suicide responsible for 2020 killing: CPD

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old who allegedly killed his younger brother and their mother last week in an Avondale double murder-suicide is also responsible for a 2020 deadly shooting.

Eric Johnson Jr., 19, died by suicide on Feb. 3 after Cincinnati police say he killed his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson and their 38-year-old mother Darlene Flores at their Canyon Drive home.

On Monday, police and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office determined Johnson Jr. was responsible for the killing of 18-year-old Serreno Foster in 2020, according to a press release.

Foster was found in a car in the 3600 block of Canyon Drive around 11 a.m. Dec. 12, 2020, Cincinnati police said.

The 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene, CPD explained.

Now, more than two years later, Cincinnati police said the case is closed as Johnson Jr. is now dead.

