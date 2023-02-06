Michigan man sexually exploited 11-year-old Cincinnati-area girl via chat apps: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 21-year-old Michigan man is accused of using popular chat apps to connect with and ultimately sexually exploit an 11-year-old Greater Cincinnati girl, federal court records show.

Jamari Chatman of Brownstown was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on five charges: Coercion and Enticement, Sexual Exploitation of a Child and three counts of Receipt of Child Pornography.

The alleged crimes occurred on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, federal officials wrote in court records.

The victim, who is from Springdale and attends elementary school, began chatting online with Chatman in September on her school laptop through Discord, according to his criminal complaint signed by an FBI Task Force member.

Discord is a popular group chat app that is the most used chat application for gaming.

The child told authorities they also communicated on other popular chat apps Tik Tok and Instagram, court records show.

Four days after their initial encounter online, Chatman drove from Michigan to an elementary school near (the victim’s) house “to pick her up to engage in sexual activity,” the criminal complaint states.

However, once he arrived, the victim ultimately decided not to get into his vehicle, it goes on.

The two continued chatting online, and Chatman began requesting the victim “produce child pornography of herself and send it to him via the internet. Prior to the attempted pick up, and the production of child pornography, (the victim) clearly identified herself as a minor, specifically, she told Chatman she was 13 years old, rather than her true age of 11,” according to the criminal complaint.

The following month, Chatman asked her to “send him pictures of her genitalia and she did,’ according to the criminal complaint.

On Oct. 22, Sharonville police received a complaint regarding the girl’s communications using her school laptop with an adult male on the Discord app with the username “Jamjam20012001,” later determined to be Chatman, federal authorities allege.

The child spoke briefly to law enforcement and explained how she had been communicating with Chatman using various apps, and Chatman had even traveled to pick her up near her house.

She told authorities she “did not get into the car with the man because she had been too afraid,” the criminal complaint states.

Federal authorities say the chats observed on the school laptop showed the victim was sending nude images to Chatman throughout their conversation.

After an initial investigation, a Sharonville police detective obtained a state search warrant for both the student’s and Chatman’s Discord accounts.

On Nov. 21, the victim was forensically interviewed by a social worker at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where she told the interviewer, according to the criminal complaint:

When asked by Chatman what grade she was in, she told him she was in 7th grade.

The victim and Chatman “would communicate on video calls where they would both masturbate on camera.”

During their many chat conversations, Chatman asked her to send “images and videos of her genitalia to him, which she did.”

At one point, Chatman “asked if she would watch him have sex with a 7-year-old child.” She told him she would not.

Chatman begged her to say “yes.”

When Chatman “talked to the 11-year-old about having a baby with her, he asked if she would mind if he had sex with the baby.”

“He told (the 11-year-old) that he would give the baby a sleeping pill in order to make the baby easier to have sex with.”

Chatman signed a waiver last week agreeing to have the case transferred to federal court in Cincinnati, to the Southern District of Ohio, from the Eastern Division of Michigan Southern Division, court records show.

