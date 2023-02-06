Middletown police canine Koda dies after battle with cancer

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -A heroic canine with the Middletown Police Department died early Sunday morning, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

Officers say Koda passed away after suffering from a short battle with cancer.

He was a 7 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd from the Czech Republic. Koda was bought from Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania in 2016 and graduated from the Middletown Police K9 Academy a year later.

In 2017, he started patrolling alongside his partner Sgt. Dennis Jordan and patrolled with him for the last six and a half years, helping arrest criminals and get narcotics off of the streets.

The heroic canine helped save his partner-in-crime after a suspect, Christopher Hubbard, fired gunshots in their direction in August 2020.

The gunfight followed a police chase that began in Middletown and ended in the front yard of a Turtlecreek Township home.

In a video obtained by FOX19 NOW, Sgt. Jordan is seen sending Koda, wearing a bulletproof vest at the time, to get the suspect out of the car.

Then Koda is seen jumping at the car window after gunshots were fired, something the K9 was trained to do.

Sgt. Jordan was shot in the tricep, hand, and leg, according to Middletown police.

“It could have been much worse had it not been for the bravery and heroism of K9 Koda and the other officers involved,” Officers said in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

Because of the bravery that took place during this incident, K9 Koda and Sgt. Jordan received many awards.

In 2021 Sgt. Jordan and Koda received the National Patrol Case of the year from the United States Police Canine Association. Officers say the award was given during the USPCA National Field Trials in New Hanover County North Carolina, for the 2020 shooting. They also received the Combat Cross medal in 2021 for the same shooting.

Both of them also earned top awards in the Narcotic Detention in the United States Police Canine Association Region five trials, the Narcotic Detection Vehicles, and in Narcotic Room Search. Sgt. Jordan also took home the Sportsmanship Award.

“K9 Koda dedicated his life to serving this department and community. Please keep the Jordan family and the Middletown Division of Police in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” Officers said.

