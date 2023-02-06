Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria

More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of ready-to-eat food products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration recall includes a long list of ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other grab-and-go products sold the last week of January.

The affected products were sold under dozens of brand names.

They have a “Fresh Creative Cuisine” label on the bottom and a “Fresh Through” or “Sell Through” date ranging from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

The items were sold in stores, trucking centers and vending machines in several states including Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C.

Fresh Ideation Food Group says environmental samples tested positive for listeria, which can be deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to get sick from listeria-contaminated food.

Symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhea and vomiting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Arrest warrant out for Joe Mixon; agent claims charge will be dropped
Brandon Freeman
Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting woman
Homicide investigators were on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
Mother, 2 sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Avondale
Warren County Sheriff's deputies and SWAT were called to a home on Tonya Marie Court Sunday...
Suspect hospitalized after SWAT situation in Morrow
Middletown police and fire were at a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
2 dead after Middletown shooting, police say

Latest News

Small earthquakes are not unusual in upstate New York but are rarely felt as strongly.
Strongest earthquake in decades startles western New York
Damage is seen after shelling in Druzhkivka, Ukraine, on Sunday.
Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears
Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel walks up for his arraignment on Sept. 19, 2022, in Butler...
Is Butler County elected official accused of public corruption close to pleading out?
President Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, Friday, Feb. 3,...
What to Watch: New political vibes this State of the Union