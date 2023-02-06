New details released in apparent double murder-suicide in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New details have been released in the Feb. 3 double murder-suicide in Avondale.

Cincinnati police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirmed that Eric Johnson Jr., 19, died by suicide after allegedly killing his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson and their 38-year-old mother Darlene Flores, inside an Avondale home.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office listed Rodrigo’s and Flores’ deaths as “apparent homicide.”

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive around 5:30 a.m. for a potentially dead person, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a Cincinnati police spokesman.

“When our officers arrived, three deceased individuals were found,” the lieutenant said.

All three family members were found with a gunshot wound, police explained.

Jatawna Bush was lost for words after finding out her cousins and their mother were all found dead in their home Friday.

“This is all unexpected,” explained Bush. “This whole situation is unexpected. They all were grieving the best they could.”

Family members say Friday’s investigation is connected with a 2022 murder-suicide of 40-year-old Eric Johnson Sr. and his 6-year-old daughter Iyla Johnson.

In August of last year, Mt. Healthy police said Eric would not let his daughter go during a custody exchange, so he barricaded himself inside his apartment.

Police say at one point, he fired three shots at officers.

A SWAT team ended up going inside and found both Eric and Iyla dead, according to Mt. Healthy police.

“It’s devastating. It’s devastating, I can’t even put the words together,” said Bush. “Plan Iyla’s funeral; help Darlene plan her funeral, and now, we have to turn around and bury her.”

Two men who spoke with FOX19 NOW at the scene Friday say the whole family was in a lot of pain after last year’s trauma.

“Check on those people cause when you know somebody’s hurting. After a while, people start to forget, but that pain is still with those people, so make sure you share your love. Check on the ones that you love,” said Johnson family friends Timyone Andrew and Beamer Walker.

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have information regarding Friday’s murder-suicide investigation.

