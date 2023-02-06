Police search for surveillance footage of suspect in connection with OTR shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are asking the public if anyone has surveillance footage in connection with a possible shooting that happened in Over-the-Rhine late Friday night.

Officers say the shooting occurred around 11:41 p.m. at 13th and Walnut Streets. Police are asking the public for footage in the 1300 block of Walnut Street area.

Anyone with any security video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

