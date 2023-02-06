Road rage incident preceded Evendale officer-involved shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting was involved in a road rage incident where he stuck a rifle out the window of his vehicle prior to the shooting, Evendale police said.

Police Chief Tim Holloway says officers were conducting a traffic stop around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 2 near a Speedway gas station on Reading Road when they heard a gunshot.

While investigating, an Evendale officer pulled into the gas station parking lot and “encountered a man standing outside of his vehicle with a long gun,” Chief Holloway’s statement.

The man was later identified by Evendale police as 21-year-old Carlos Ramirez.

“The officer gave Mr. Ramirez commands to drop his gun, however, he did not comply,” the chief’s statement said.

Court documents say the officer fired his gun at Ramirez but was unsuccessful at stopping him.

Ramirez fled in his vehicle and led police on a chase into Downtown Cincinnati, an affidavit says.

Ramirez was arrested after his vehicle crashed into the Metro bus, according to an Evendale police incident report.

A statement released by Chief Holloway on Feb. 6 says their investigation has revealed that about 45 minutes before the officer-involved shooting, the suspect left his home in Dayton armed with a shotgun.

A witness reported that the suspect may have fired rounds from his vehicle while traveling on southbound I-75 in the Middletown/Monroe area and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were on the lookout for the vehicle, Holloway said.

“Just prior to the shooting incident in Evendale the suspect was involved in at least two near auto accidents and a road rage incident where he stuck a rifle out the window of his vehicle,” Holloway’s statement said.

Ramirez was initially charged with felonious assault and four counts of aggravated menacing and inducing panic, according to Evendale police

Chief Holloway says additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

