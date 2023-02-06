Contests
Rothenberg Preparatory Academy closed Monday

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools announced Sunday night that Rothenberg Preparatory Academy will be closed Monday due to building mechanical issues.

“Unfortunately, due to building mechanical issues that we just learned about this evening, Rothenberg will be closed Monday, February 6, 2023. Again, there will be no school for staff and students at Rothenberg Preparatory Academy on Monday, February 6, 2023 due to building mechanical issues,” Rothenberg principal, Alena Smith, wrote in an email that went out to families and staff.

CPS also posted about the closing on Twitter.

“School leadership will provide families & staff reopening updates by phone, text, email & on the school’s website,” the Twitter post said.

You can follow CPS’ website under Rothenberg’s page for updates.

