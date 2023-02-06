Contests
Two planes nearly collide in Texas

VIDEO CONTAINS BLEEPED PROFANITY - Two airplanes barely avert a collision at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. (Credit: WCBS, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Another near collision between two airplanes happened this weekend at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration says on Saturday, a Fedex Boeing 767 was coming into land as a Southwest Airlines 737 was cleared to take off ahead of it.

Air traffic control recordings detail apparent concern from the tower as the Southwest flight remained on the runway, but preliminary Flight Radar 24 data shows the two planes remaining on a collision course.

The FAA says the crew of the Fedex flight aborted its landing and started to climb, averting disaster.

“The FAA and probably the NTSB will interview the flight crews, they’ll interview the tower personnel, they’ll review the tapes and they’ll find out where the mistakes were made,” CNN Aviation Analyst Peter Goetz said.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating this as a “possible runway incursion.” It is the same type of incident that happened on the runway last month at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

In that case, the pilots of a Delta flight were told to abort their takeoff as an American Airlines flight taxied across the runway in front of it.

“It underscores that the most dangerous part, the most perilous part of your trip is often when the plane is taxiing on the runways. These runways are crowded,” Goetz said.

Passengers on the two planes were shaken, but no one was injured.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of both incidents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

