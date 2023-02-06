UC students petition to prevent moving the Bearcat statue before graduation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students at the University of Cincinnati band together in an attempt to save the school’s well-loved Bearcat statue from being moved to storage in March.

UC student Sydney Ford started a “Save the Bearcat” petition on Monday in hopes that the class of 2023 will be able to enjoy it throughout graduation in the spring.

“Taking away our beloved Bearcat statue from the class of 2023 and the students at The University of Cincinnati will dramatically affect our school spirit and well-being during graduation,” Ford said. “This statue has played a crucial role in our class’s and all student’s hardworking years at The University of Cincinnati.”

The petition is in need of 200 signatures, but even if students do reach their goal, it is unknown if the school will take action.

“It is very important to all of us to have this symbolic statue present during our graduation to represent our pride and commitment to this school,” Ford explained.

The Bearcat statue is being temporarily moved into storage on March 6 due to the construction of the new indoor practice facility at Sheakley Athletic Complex.

While the move is only temporary, it may not return until 2025.

