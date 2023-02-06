Warm and wet weather on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a pleasant and sunny day, warmer but wetter weather is on the way. Tonight will be partly cloudy with increasing clouds. Low 38.

Expect rain chances through the rest of the week. There will be periods of dry weather too but each day has a chance for showers. It will remain warmer than normal most of the week. Highs will be in the 50s through Thursday. Winds will gust as high as 40mph Thursday and Friday. We do not expect severe weather at this time but I do think we will have a few thunderstorms both days.

Saturday the temperatures drop enough to change rain to snow. Snow showers will end by the afternoon hours with dry weather for the remainder of the weekend.

