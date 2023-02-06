Contests
Woman accused of stabbing, hitting victim after allegedly taking his ID card in Roselawn

Beverly Hamilton, 61, was arrested and faces one count of assault after allegedly stabbing and...
Beverly Hamilton, 61, was arrested and faces one count of assault after allegedly stabbing and hitting a victim in Roselawn Thursday.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman is accused of stabbing a man and hitting him multiple times after allegedly taking the victim’s identification card in Roselawn on Thursday, according to a Hamilton County Municipal Court affidavit.

Beverly Hamilton, 61, knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the victim by allegedly stabbing him in the left hand and hitting him multiple times after the victim called police when she would not give him his identification card back, the affidavit said.

The alleged incident happened at an apartment complex on Stillwell Road, the affidavit said.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

Jail records show that Hamilton was admitted to the Hamilton County Justice Center Monday morning and is facing one count of assault.

