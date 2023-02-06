Contests
Woman beat by 21-year-old man after confrontation over milk

Reilly Allwerdt, 21, is accused of beating a woman after she got upset with him for drinking...
Reilly Allwerdt, 21, is accused of beating a woman after she got upset with him for drinking her milk, according to court documents.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly beat someone and threatened to kill them at the University of Cincinnati, an affidavit said.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Reilly Allwerdt was in Scioto Hall when he allegedly punched and slapped a woman several times in the head, face and chest after she got upset with him for drinking the rest of her milk.

The victim said she tried to reach for the milk bottle, but Allwerdt began getting physical with her by shoving her on the floor.

People were in the dorm room at the time of the confrontation, but left because they got “really uncomfortable,” the victim stated.

After they were gone, Allwerdt got angrier and began to allegedly hit the woman.

The victim says the 21-year-old demanded she hit him back with “closed fists” or else “he would kill” her.

At one point, the suspect was allegedly straddling the victim on the ground and threatened to break her arms if she did not stop crying, the affidavit said.

Another person then entered the dorm room, and Allwerdt left, the victim said.

It is unknown whether or not the victim or the suspect are students at UC.

Allwerdt is being charged with one count of felonious assault.

He is expected to show up in court Monday morning for his arraignment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

