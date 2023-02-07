Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

2 men arrested in decades-old cold case murder of 17-year-old girl

Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. and John Wayne Lehman were arrested in the 1975 murder of Laurel Mitchell.
By Jazlynn Bebout and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBION, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Two men were arrested Monday in connection to a decades-old unsolved murder case in Indiana.

Fred Bandy Jr. and John Wayne Lehman, both 67, were arrested for the 1975 murder of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

According to police, Mitchell left work around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1975, but never returned home.

Her parents reported the 17-year-old missing, and her body was found in water in a conservation area the next day.

Court records said detectives found that Bandy and Lehman picked Mitchell up at some point that evening before taking her out of their car and allegedly drowning her.

An autopsy report showed Mitchell made a “violent struggle” to survive the drowning.

A Noble County Sheriff’s Department detective said he spoke with a man about the case in 2019, who said Bandy and Lehman admitted to him at a party that they had killed Mitchell together when the topic of her death came up.

DNA testing of Mitchell’s clothes eventually led officers to the arrest of Bandy and Lehman, police say.

“This case is a culmination of a decades-long investigation … and science finally gave us the answers we needed. Playing a significant role in the charges being filed was the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division. We simply could not have solved this case without them,” Indiana State Police Captain Kevin Smith said.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, police and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office determined Eric Johnson Jr....
Man accused of killing brother, mom in murder-suicide responsible for 2020 killing: CPD
Homicide investigators were on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
New details released in apparent double murder-suicide in Avondale
Golf carts catch fire
Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business
Reilly Allwerdt, 21, is accused of beating a woman after she got upset with him for drinking...
Woman punched by 21-year-old man after confrontation over milk, court docs say
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
Bengals’ Anarumo, Callahan both finalists for NFL head coaching jobs

Latest News

A car the suspect allegedly carjacked is shown Monday in Winter Haven, Florida.
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say
A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.
Man scales Phoenix skyscraper
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion