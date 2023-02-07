CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fairfield Township police have arrested a man in what they say is one of the strangest burglary cases they have ever responded to.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown talked with police about why this case is so odd.

Alleged burglar steals Pop-Tarts, cookies from Fairfield Township home

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.