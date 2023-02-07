Contests
Batavia apartment fire displaces dozens: ‘We can’t go back’

By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of people say they are lucky to be alive after a fire robbed them of their homes in Batavia.

The residents of 48 units are displaced following the blaze at the Bella Vista Apartments, according to the Red Cross. For some of them, feelings of gratitude are comingling with the trauma of what happened.

“I can’t sleep,” Jordyn Reynolds said Monday night. “I can’t sleep.

Reynolds had just gotten home on Friday night when she heard the fire alarm go off. She says she opened her door to find a thick wall of smoke in her hallway. It’s a memory that’s etched in her mind.

“The night that everything happened, we got to my mom’s and I just couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t stop thinking about it. And once I did, I had a dream about it. It’s traumatic,” she said.

Central Joint Fire-EMS Chief Kevin Riley says it took crews more than an hour to get the fire under control.

“I’m probably going to be sleeping in my car, I’m not gonna lie,” Lee Hucker said holding back tears. “My home... we can’t go back to our homes. I don’t know what else to do or where else to go.”

There were no reported injuries, but Riley says the building is now rife with smoke, water and fire damage. Photos from the building show soot-covered walls and chunks of ceiling and insulation littered on the floor.

Riley estimates the building sustained around $200,000 in damage.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced. A shelter is open at Crossing Church nearby.

The Red Cross is also working with the property’s management company and other partners to find long-term living solutions for the residents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

