Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery.

“I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”

Terri Cecere is three months post-heart transplant surgery.

In November, she became the first person to receive a new heart at Christ Hospital.

“It feels amazing and really surreal,” explains Cecere. “They said, ‘you’re a pioneer and what you’re doing is truly amazing.’”

“I have to say that she and her husband were the most positive people that I’ve met in a long time,” says Medical Director of The Christ Hospital Heart Transplant Program Geetha Bhat, MD. “To me, Terri is very special.”

Dr. Thomas Obrien has been taking care of Cecere for more than 15 years.

Cecere even followed Obrien to different facilities where he was employed. Ultimately, they both landed at The Christ Hospital where Cecere’s heart disease finally ends.

“It just makes my heart glow,” says Obrien. “They say wear red, but we’ve been wearing red ever since she came, in our cheeks and our smiles ever since she came through. She’s a trooper. Something like this isn’t easy but the staff all rallied and it came quicker than any of us imagined.”

Cecere was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and heart failure in 2004. In October 2022, her heart disease had become so bad she was put on the transplant list. It only took four days to find a match.

Now, about to turn 63 years old next month, she has a whole new lease on life. Her advice to others that may be experiencing heart disease is to pray and be patient.

“Just one day at a time. Rest when you need to rest. If you’re tired be tired, listen to your body,” Cecere continues, “And follow what your body is doing and you’ll get over it and beyond and be able to do more things than you ever thought possible.”

Since becoming the first patient in November, the hospital has performed four heart transplants. All have been successful.

They say this is a benefit to people living in the Tri-State because now they don’t have to travel to receive that life-changing surgery.

“It makes a big difference because when you have your family and they have to travel it’s a very stressful time,” says Dr. Bhat, “You want to be in the community where you have your home.”

Terri and her husband George say during this American Heart Month, consider being an organ donor.

“Somewhere along the line, that act of deciding to be a donor gave us another chance at life,” says George Cecere.

Cecerestill visits the hospital on a weekly basis to make sure her recovery is going well, and her body is accepting the donor’s heart.

So far, that is going better than expected and she looks forward to a time when she doesn’t have to plan her life around those appointments.

