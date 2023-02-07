Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Citizen Complaint Authority meets after finding fault in George Floyd protest arrests

A Hamilton County Sheriff stands prepared with riot gear as demonstrators rally at the Hamilton...
A Hamilton County Sheriff stands prepared with riot gear as demonstrators rally at the Hamilton County Courthouse to protest the murder of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.(Jason Whitman | WXIX)
By Mike Schell
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s Citizen Complaint Authority met Monday evening a week after releasing a report that suggested Cincinnati police erred in arresting protesters during demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death nearly three years ago.

More than 400 people were arrested for nonviolent offenses and curfew violations in the evenings after largely peaceful demonstrations that took place in Cincnnati in late Spring 2020.

The CCA report determined those arrests, nearly all of which were later dismissed, should not have happened because police lacked enough evidence of criminality.

The report also considered 54 complaints of police misconduct, of which it found 14 were valid.

Complaint Authority releases report on alleged police misconduct in 2020

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Arrest warrant out for Joe Mixon; agent claims charge will be dropped
Brandon Freeman
Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting woman
Homicide investigators were on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
Mother, 2 sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Avondale
Warren County Sheriff's deputies and SWAT were called to a home on Tonya Marie Court Sunday...
Suspect hospitalized after SWAT situation in Morrow
Gregory Durham Sr. (left) and Gregory Durham Jr. (right)
Evanston man charged with murdering his own father, shooting woman

Latest News

Officials say the remaining chemicals would be directed into a trench and then lit on fire.
Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
Bengals’ Anarumo, Callahan both finalists for NFL head coaching jobs
Mt. Healthy schools building new culinary center
Mt. Healthy schools building new culinary center
tests
test