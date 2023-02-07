Citizen Complaint Authority meets after finding fault in George Floyd protest arrests

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s Citizen Complaint Authority met Monday evening a week after releasing a report that suggested Cincinnati police erred in arresting protesters during demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death nearly three years ago.

More than 400 people were arrested for nonviolent offenses and curfew violations in the evenings after largely peaceful demonstrations that took place in Cincnnati in late Spring 2020.

The CCA report determined those arrests, nearly all of which were later dismissed, should not have happened because police lacked enough evidence of criminality.

The report also considered 54 complaints of police misconduct, of which it found 14 were valid.

Complaint Authority releases report on alleged police misconduct in 2020

