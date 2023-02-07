City council to consider proposed gun violence ordinances; gun range move

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s violent crime rate was at a 10-year low in 2022, Police Chief Theresa Theege told the city’s safety committee Tuesday.

During a meeting with the committee, Theetge and Lt. Col. Mike John presented Cincinnati’s crime statistics for 2022, in which Theetge said the city saw a “significant reduction in homicides compared to 2021 and 2020.”

According to data compiled by the Crime Analysis and Problem-Solving Unit, the homicide rate went down by 17% in 2022 compared to 2021 and had fewer fatal shootings.

While the trend in violence has generally gone down, members of the committee unanimously passed two ordinances that could help stop gun violence and officially announced the relocation of the Evendale gun range.

In an effort to keep residents safe, the committee unanimously passed two ordinances that go hand-in-hand:

If someone is convicted of a domestic violence charge, they will not be allowed to own a gun. To keep a firearm out of the hands of people who should not have access to a gun, such as children, gun owners are to properly lock their weapons up in safe storage.

If violated, these offenses can land someone in prison for up to one year.

“We understand that the Constitution guarantees a right to gun ownership,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said. “Responsible gun ownership is something I think we all support. But if you are mishandling your gun or not responsible with your gun by not locking it up, we are going to hold you accountable.”

The two ordinances will be voted on in the next city council meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney also spoke during the committee and confirmed that the Cincinnati Police Department’s gun range in Evendale will be joining the Hamilton County Sheriff’s site in Colerain Township.

This move comes after decades of complaints from residents in Lincoln Heights, Woodlawn and Evendale who tell FOX19 that they have heard gunshots every day for the past 75 years.

“Due to the growth and increased density of population in Woodlawn and Lincoln Heights, the residential areas got closer and closer to the gun range and now they are just too close,” Kearney explained. “For the last 30 years, there has been some push for Cincinnati to move this gun range, it just hasn’t ever happened.”

It was through massive “collaboration” among city and county leaders and stakeholders that this project was able to make progress, Kearney said.

While it is unknown when the moving date will be exactly, the groundbreaking is about a month away, Kearney said.

