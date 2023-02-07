Contests
Expert advice for managing recurring subscriptions

71% of users in Chase survey say they waste more than $50 per month on unused services
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
InvestigateTV - According to a 2022 Chase survey, 71% of cardholders report they pay more than $50 per month for recurring services they no longer need.

Experts suggest you audit your accounts at least once a year to make sure you aren’t paying for unused subscriptions.

These services could be subscription boxes, streaming platforms, gym memberships, or any other monthly charge for something you don’t use.

There are several tools available to help you track recurring fees and make it easier to cancel things you do not need.

RocketMoney, which used to be known as True Bill, is a free app to download that tracks your spending and helps you cancel unwanted subscriptions. It can even negotiate cell phone and cable bills and get refunds from some banks. You can use the free or premium version, ranging in price from $3 to $12 per month.

Asktrim works similarly to RocketMoney and offers a way to text as well. There’s a 14-day free trial, after that it’s $99 a year.

PocketGuard helps you analyze your spending and negotiate better rates. There’s a free version of the app or upgrade to PocketGuard Plus for $34.99 a year.

Many banking apps like Chase and Capital One also make it easy to monitor spending and find recurring payments.

