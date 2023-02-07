Former student teacher accused of having sex with student pleads guilty

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A former student teacher at Liberty Junior School has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with inappropriate contact she had with a teenager.

Ana Leigh D’Ettorre will register as a Tier 2 sex offender as part of an agreement for her pleading guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to Butler County court records.

The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office dropped 10 other counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, the documents show.

D’Ettorre is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.

D’Ettorre met the victim, who is between the ages of 13 and 15 years old, while she was working at Liberty Junior but the alleged crimes took place away from the classroom after her last day of student teaching, the prosecutor’s office said in November of 2022.

A spokesperson for the Lakota School District says they were notified of an investigation involving D’Ettorre at the start of the current school year and fully cooperated with law enforcement.

Betsy Fuller said D’Ettorre’s last day with the district was May 4 and court documents say the alleged incident happened on May 21.

“We are incredibly disappointed that such serious charges have been brought upon a student teacher who spent time with our students,” Fuller wrote in a statement from the school district.

The statement went on to say that the district did not receive any complaints or concerns about D’Ettoree’s behavior during her time at Lakota.

D’Ettorre was a student at Liberty University while she was student teaching in the Lakota School District.

