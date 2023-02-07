Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released surveillance video shows a man pull a knife on another man at a Northern Kentucky hotel bar in just minutes into the new year.

Thomas Lemker is the suspect, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. A grand jury has indicted him on charges of wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, assault and other charges.

A witness says Lemker pulled the knife on a security guard because he was asked to leave the bar.

A family member jumped in and stopped Lemker from stabbing anyone, according to court records.

Sheriff’s deputies went to his room to arrest him. At some point, Lemker allegedly pulled the knife on them as well.

The man believed to be Lemker can be heard in the video taunting the deputies and using profane language.

Tonight at 10p, surveillance video shows the moments a man pulls a knife on another man just after midnight on New Years. Court documents say he also pulled a knife on Boone County Deputies. We have the body camera tonight on @FOX19. pic.twitter.com/UFUYpqmTOJ — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) February 7, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.