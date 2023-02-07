Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says

Surveillance video shows a man with a knife in his hand held back by a family member at a Boone...
Surveillance video shows a man with a knife in his hand held back by a family member at a Boone County hotel on New Year's.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney King
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released surveillance video shows a man pull a knife on another man at a Northern Kentucky hotel bar in just minutes into the new year.

Thomas Lemker is the suspect, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. A grand jury has indicted him on charges of wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, assault and other charges.

A witness says Lemker pulled the knife on a security guard because he was asked to leave the bar.

A family member jumped in and stopped Lemker from stabbing anyone, according to court records.

Sheriff’s deputies went to his room to arrest him. At some point, Lemker allegedly pulled the knife on them as well.

The man believed to be Lemker can be heard in the video taunting the deputies and using profane language.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Arrest warrant out for Joe Mixon; agent claims charge will be dropped
Brandon Freeman
Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting woman
Homicide investigators were on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
Mother, 2 sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Avondale
Reilly Allwerdt, 21, is accused of beating a woman after she got upset with him for drinking...
Woman punched by 21-year-old man after confrontation over milk, court docs say
Homicide investigators were on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
New details released in apparent double murder-suicide in Avondale

Latest News

Officials say the remaining chemicals would be directed into a trench and then lit on fire.
Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio
Isaiah Gentry
Why this 12-year-old Cincinnati boy is going to the State of the Union
A Hamilton County Sheriff stands prepared with riot gear as demonstrators rally at the Hamilton...
Citizen Complaint Authority meets after finding fault in George Floyd protest arrests
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
Bengals’ Anarumo, Callahan both finalists for NFL head coaching jobs