Rain Chances Increase Starting Tuesday

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Gusty and damaging wind possible.
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will continue to warm up on Tuesday as winds shift out of the south. Look for highs in the mid 50s on Tuesday afternoon. Rain showers will be scattered through the day on Tuesday, between 2pm - 9pm.

Expect the risk of rain each day the remainder of the week with few snow showers Saturday. There will be periods of dry weather too but each day has a chance for showers. Rain Wednesday will be mainly after 5pm into the overnight. It will remain warmer than normal most of the week. highs will be in the 50s through Thursday and Thursday afternoon a few spots will reach 60°

Winds will gust as high as 50mph Thursday, and for that reason Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. We do not expect severe weather at this time but do think we will have a few thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday. Wind gusts Friday should reach the low 40s mph.

Saturday the temperatures drop enough to change rain to snow. Snow showers will end by the afternoon hours with dry weather for the remainder of the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

