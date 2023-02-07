Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest.

Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.

Someone took the shooting victim to the hospital in a private vehicle, not an ambulance, they said. Details on the victim’s condition were not released.

Meanwhile, police are seeking the public’s help as they try to identify a man they call a person of interest.

They released photos of the man, who they say was seen driving a black Volkswagen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springdale police: 513-346-5760, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest see with this vehicle. (Provided by Springdale Police Department)

