Three men arrested after throwing checks from stolen vehicle during a chase

Greenhills investigators are working with United States Postal Inspectors on additional charges, according to police.(Pexels)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENHILLS, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people have been arrested after police say they were seen throwing mail and checks out of a stolen vehicle as officers pursued them.

Lawrence Sherman, 22, Anthony Gibson, 21, and 18-year-old Derico Gibson are all facing receiving stolen property charges following their arrest, according to the Greenhills Police Department.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, police say a sergeant started chasing a vehicle that had been stolen out of Norwood.

The sergeant tried getting the vehicle, which was being driven by Sherman, to stop on Winton Road, police explained.

While the officer was chasing the stolen vehicle, police say he saw mail and checks coming out of the windows of the speeding vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was eventually brought to a stop at Winton and Compton Road after police used stop sticks.

The suspects took off on foot but were arrested, according to Greenhills police.

Sherman is facing additional charges of fleeing and eluding and obstructing official business, police added.

The discarded mail, checks, and credit cards, believed to be from Forest Park and nearby areas, were recovered and turned over to the Postal Inspectors, Greenhills police said.

