CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What happens when you walk into a classroom full of second graders with boxes of Crumbl cookies?

FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell went to Delshire Elementary for the celebration and the reason behind the cookie party.

Tri-State elementary school gets cookie party for their hard work

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.