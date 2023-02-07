Two puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store early Tuesday.
Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.
The suspects then broke into the store, Animal House Cincinnati wrote on Facebook.
They posted another video on Facebook which they say shows the suspects coming inside and taking two puppies.
Animal House Cincinnati says police are investigating, and in fact, they think the suspects might have been in their store on Monday.
Call the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183 if you have any information.
