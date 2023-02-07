Contests
Two puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store

Animal House Cincinnati says the two puppies were stolen late Monday/early Tuesday. Call the...
Animal House Cincinnati says the two puppies were stolen late Monday/early Tuesday. Call the Mount Healthy Police Department if you have any information.(Animal House Cincinnati)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store early Tuesday.

Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.

The suspects then broke into the store, Animal House Cincinnati wrote on Facebook.

They posted another video on Facebook which they say shows the suspects coming inside and taking two puppies.

Animal House Cincinnati says police are investigating, and in fact, they think the suspects might have been in their store on Monday.

Call the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

