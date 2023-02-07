Two puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store early Tuesday.

Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.

The suspects then broke into the store, Animal House Cincinnati wrote on Facebook.

They posted another video on Facebook which they say shows the suspects coming inside and taking two puppies.

Break-in at Animal House Cincinnati

Animal House Cincinnati says police are investigating, and in fact, they think the suspects might have been in their store on Monday.

Call the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183 if you have any information.

They have caused not only property damage but emotional damage to the other animals in the store as well as the people who work hard every day to care for them. Cooper, the rescue we have that is out at night, was so terrified he couldn’t move and wouldn’t stop shaking. They took something much more precious than the money in the register or any of the replaceable goods in the store.

Animal House Cincinnati break-in

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.