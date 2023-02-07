WATCH: Travis, Jason Kelce speak adoringly of UC at the Super Bowl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The brothers Kelce weren’t shy about their love for the Bearcats during Super Bowl media availability.

The pair of All-Pro NFL stars attended and played football for the University of Cincinnati—Jason having graduated in 2010 and Travis in 2012.

“The University of Cincinnati is probably where I changed and grew the most as an individual,” Jason said. “I loved my time as a Bearcat.”

The relationship between Travis and the Queen City has been on a bit thinner ice than usual due to antics and shenanigans surrounding the AFC Championship Game (where the Chiefs tight end acknowledged the officials factored in the outcome.)

But the hatchet is buried, and the decade-long lovefest has resumed.

Kelce started an endowment with UC last year that will ensure mental healthcare access to hundreds of student athletes. He says it was the university's idea. "I love them for it." pic.twitter.com/qYnPJx3d0w — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) February 7, 2023

“Go Bearcats!” Travis said Monday. “Anybody that has a problem with it, fight me! It’s all about Cincinnati baby, I love it. I’ve always been extremely prideful about coming from the University of Cincinnati. I finally got my diploma. I try to help out as much as I can back at the university. I just miss being around all those players that played with me and that I met along the way.”

Travis started an endowment with UC last year that will ensure mental healthcare access to the university’s hundreds of student athletes.

“I wanted to support the university,” Kelce said. “The endowment is something that the university really wanted. A lot of the students were having a lot of trouble dealing with the things going on off the field. As much as we like to support the students on the field, this off the field game is every bit as difficult, and I respect the university for giving this to the students. I love them for it.”

