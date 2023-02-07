Why this 12-year-old Cincinnati boy is going to the State of the Union

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Isaiah Gentry is making the trip to Washington, D.C. for the State of the Union.

The seventh-grader from Cincinnati will attend as the guest of newly elected U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman.

Isaiah Gentry lives with type-1 diabetes. He and his family have been “greatly impacted” by the high cost of insulin, with his mother taking a lower paying job to ensure his insulin and medical care are covered by Medicaid, according to a spokesperson from Landsman’s office.

Landsman plans to introduce as his first piece of legislation a $35 cap on the monthly cost of insulin for children.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed last year contains a $35 cap on monthly out-of-pocket insulin costs for seniors on Medicaid. It took effect on Jan. 1.

Lawmakers tried to include in the IRA a provision capping insulin at $35 for everyone on private insurance. That measure didn’t make it through the Senate.

Here’s why: Democrats used the budget reconciliation process to pass the IRA, as it allowed them to do so with a simple majority in the Senate. But the Senate parliamentarian determined the generalized insulin cap was not strictly budget-related, meaning it had to be voted on as a standalone measure with a supermajority of at least 60 senators voting for it.

The vote failed 57-43 despite support from seven Republicans. Kentucky Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul voted against it, as did outgoing Ohio Senator Rob Portman.

Portman spokeswoman Mollie Timmons told the Columbus Dispatch the senator supported a Republican alternative to the Democrats’ plan that was “more targeted, geared towards low-income Americans who are most in need.”

A McConnell spokesperson detailed that plan to the Louisville Courier Journal. It would have provided $3.1 billion in insulin subsidies for those who make up to 350 percent of the poverty line and who get their medication through federally qualified community health centers.

The same report quotes Paul as saying “price controls historically lead to shortages. When President Carter placed caps on oil prices in the late 1970′s, hours long lines formed at gas stations. In the Soviet Union, price controls led to empty shelves in grocery stores.”

High cost of insulin

An NBC News report from last December chronicles the dangerous consequences of high insulin costs, including insulin rationing. The report cites studies showing average insulin prices for Americans ($98.70 for one vial) are several times more expensive than in other developed countries.

A 2018 study the British Medical Association estimated the cost to produce one vial of insulin at between $2.28 and $6.16. The same year, the National Institutes of Health found insulin-dependent Americans spend on average $3,490 on insulin annually.

“Isaiah and so many children just like him deserve to be able to receive the care they need – without breaking the bank,” Landsman said. “As I work on our legislation to cap the cost of insulin for children, I look forward to hearing the President’s plan to further lower costs for working families.”

Isaiah and his aunt, Hillary Long, will join Landsman for President Joe Biden’s address before Congress on Tuesday night.

“As a single mother, Isaiah’s mom has gone to extraordinary lengths to support her children – including putting her career goals on hold,” Long said. “The ridiculous cost of insulin has weighed heavily on the family. If the cost of insulin and diabetes care wasn’t so high, [Isaiah’s mother] would be able to continue in her career and provide a stable financial footing for the family’s future.”

