CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A College Hill man who says he’s been the victim of mail theft found open mail on the street on Tuesday.

It’s yet another example of the thefts and ensuing check fraud plaguing residents across the Tri-State and nationwide.

Ron Grothaus says he was walking his dog when he found an envelope and ripped paper in front of his hours. He says he looked at the contents to discover a note from the IRS saying the recipient owed around $150. “I realized it had been stolen from a mailbox and ripped open, and somebody had taken the check the woman sent,” he said.

Grothaus found another letter open on the street and returned both letters to the original senders.

This, after Grothaus says his own check was stolen out of a United States Postal Service blue box.

“It’s terrible!” He said. “I don’t know what the post office can do about it except maybe put some kind of alarm on the boxes or remove the boxes totally.”

Grothauss says both the original senders of the letters he found used blue boxes. ‘”

“If they don’t have a key that they’ve stolen from a mailman, they fish them out with a piece of wired tape on it,” he said of the thieves. This has happened to me about four years ago on the mailbox up the street from us.”

He recalls having put mail containing a check for a car lease payment at that mailbox. “It sat overnight, and sometime in the night it was stolen,” he said. “I didn’t find out about that ‘til I received a notice from the car lease company that they hadn’t received my payment.”

He says he spoke to his mail carrier about the issue Tuesday. “He told me, ‘Don’t use the blue boxes.’”

U.S. Postal Inspection Service data on assaults against postal workers in the Tai-State in 2022. (US Postal Inspections)

Data from the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office shows 288 violent crimes were reported in 2022 against Tri-State postal employees. Some 100 arrow keys, which postal workers use to open blue boxes, were stolen in the Tri-State in the same year. None have been recovered.

“Every letter that is robbed results in hundreds of mail thefts, check fraud and identity theft victims,” said Frank Albergo, president of the Postal Police Officers Association.

Albergo continued: “The Postal Inspection Service has proven itself incapable of curbing mail theft or the attacks on letter carriers-without utilizing the Postal Police Force.”

Albergo say mail theft has grown in recent years and will only get worse.

“Once an arrow key is stolen, all blue collection boxes in that Zip Code are compromised,” he explained. “The Postal Service should be notifying the public, but they rarely do. To make matters worse, there are Postal Police Officers in Ohio, but since the Postal Inspection Service decided to strip Postal Police Officers of their policing power, we are protecting buildings, not postal workers or the mail.”

He spoke expansively about the issue to FOX19 in an interview last year.

