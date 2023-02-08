Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Cincinnati Cyclones, Zoo launch new Hippos Night jersey

The Cincinnati Cyclones and Cincinnati Zoo have designed a Hippo Night jersey.
The Cincinnati Cyclones and Cincinnati Zoo have designed a Hippo Night jersey.(Provided//Cincinnati Cyclones)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Cyclones have partnered with Cincinnati Zoo to release a new jersey design for Hippos Night at the Heritage Bank Center, along with a Fiona bobblehead.

This marks the fourth year that the Cyclones have swapped names with local landmarks like Skyline Chili and Kings Island.

“We are proud to partner with the Cincinnati Zoo on this night,” said Sean Lynn, Cyclones’ Director of Marketing & Public Relations. “We have found these alternate identities to be a huge hit and the ability to partner with an iconic establishment such as the zoo is a home run. We’re looking forward to bringing the Hippos brand to life.”

The purple, white and turquoise jersey features a crest of a hippo chomping a hockey stick and was designed by Cyclones’ graphic designer, Matt Scheer.

In addition to the jersey, the Cyclones are offering a Fiona Bobblehead family package for four that includes four tickets to Hippos Night, four Fiona bobbleheads and four vouchers for Skyline Chili coneys.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Hippos on ice,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “Fiona’s story of hope has inspired millions, and we hope that her mojo will help the Cincinnati Hippos win. The bobblehead that comes with the ticket package is adorable.”

The Fiona Bobblehead Family Four-Pack is available for a limited time while supplies last.
The Fiona Bobblehead Family Four-Pack is available for a limited time while supplies last.(Provided//Cincinnati Zoo)

Jerseys worn during the game will be up for auction via the Handbid app. You can download the app for Android or the app for Apple for free.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Cincinnati Zoo.

Hippos Night takes place at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, March 4.

For more information on this promotion, visit Cycloneshockey.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, police and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office determined Eric Johnson Jr....
Man accused of killing brother, mom in murder-suicide responsible for 2020 killing: CPD
Golf carts catch fire
Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
Bengals’ Anarumo, Callahan both finalists for NFL head coaching jobs
Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a woman wound up shot on a South Fairmount...
Woman shot in Cincinnati overnight

Latest News

Pamela Meece, 59, died on Feb. 6 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center from injuries...
Woman dies week after Brown County crash
Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to police.
Missing NKY man found dead
Rhinegeist taproom debuts new menu ahead of Super Bowl, Valentine's Day
Rhinegeist taproom debuts new menu ahead of Super Bowl, Valentine's Day
Have you seen him? Danny Holaday, 64, hasn't been seen or heard from since Thursday, Feb. 2,...
Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers