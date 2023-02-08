Contests
Cincinnati gun reform ordinances headed to mayor for signature

Cincinnati City Hall
Cincinnati City Hall(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two ordinances aimed at reducing gun violence are headed to Mayor Aftab Pureval for his signature after they were passed by Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday.

One of the ordinances will ensure that people convicted of domestic violence will not legally be allowed to own a gun.

The other would require all gun owners to keep firearms safely locked away from children.

Both would be misdemeanors and violators could face up to one year in prison, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The vote follows a presentation to city council’s safety committee on Tuesday during which Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge and Lt. Col. Mike John reported that violent crime was at a 10-year low in 2022.

