Cincinnati native wins Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic album

BURBANK, Ca (WXIX) - An Avondale-born music producer won his first Grammy Award Sunday night for his work on Beyonce’s “Renaissance” album.

Sal Dali, 40, says he was celebrating with friends at his home in Burbank as Beyonce’ took the stage to accept the award for Best Dance/Electronic album.

“It was surreal, man,” Dali said. “I was surrounded by a lot of people that I’ve been on this journey with, you know, some of my friends from home was out here. It was a good time, man. It felt amazing.”

As one of the producers on two of Renaissance’s tracks, “Alien Superstar” and “Summer Renaissance,” Dali also won a trophy. He says the win is “a bucket list thing” that he’s wanted for so long.

“I feel like it just establishes me, solidifies me on a different level, and I think it just changes the conversation when you walk into rooms and negotiating situations - you know, the price is definitely up, higher than it was yesterday, you know?” Dali said.

The win also came as the “Cuff It” singer broke a record for having the most victories after she accepted her fourth award for the night and her 32nd Grammy of her career.

" It’s just great to be a part of history, you know, like her winning that award - that award was the one that took her over the top as being the most winning artist in Grammy history, you know?” Dali said. “And she came on stage to one of the songs that we worked on.”

Dali first broke out as a producer in Cincinnati in 2007 entering local battle showcases. He says that being exposed to this scene helped him break out of his shell and develop alongside peers.

“It was like a special vibe that my boy Kontrax and Skandal created with the whole beat battle culture in Cincinnati,” Dali explains. “When we used to have the events at The Greenwich, it would be a packed house of people, and they would just be reacting strictly to instrumentals. It was like so cultural. It just made you step your game up and be aware of what other guys were doing, and a lot of good relationships and connections with other people were made during that time too.”

Kontrax Valentino, who founded The Beat Lounge in 2007 as a platform to showcase up-and-coming producers, says the 6′7″ Grammy-winner is “an alum” who was always “super laidback” and “humble” at battles.

“It made it easier for people to gravitate toward him,” said Valentino. “I feel like he had the heart to go out there, travel abroad and connect with the right people, and like I said, his humbling spirit and his demeanor is probably his biggest asset.”

Valentino remembers Dali’s production style then as being “very hip-hop” with “heavy samples.”

Today, Dali continues to collaborate with the local Hip Hop scene and looks forward to the releases of projects he produced for MCs such as Speed Walton and Brody Merlot.

Dali also scored music for Bruce Willis’ upcoming Sci-Fi -thriller, “Assassins,” which is due in theatres March 2023.

