Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is pleading for answers after they say their father disappeared nearly a week ago.

They tell FOX19 NOW they fear he could be in danger and plan to search the area Wednesday.

Danny Holaday 64, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday, Feb. 2., according to Bellevue police.

They say he told his roommate he was heading to his sister’s house for a birthday but never made it - and now his family is panicking.

His daughter, Brandy Woolsey, says it’s out of character for her father to go for days without talking to his children, grandchild and siblings. She said her father recently moved to northern Kentucky from the Hamilton County community of Wyoming.

“He does get a little wild hair up his butt sometimes and might not talk to you for a couple of days, but it’s never been this extreme where he doesn’t tell us where he’s going,” she says.

“I just have that feeling in my stomach that something’s not right. It’s been pretty emotional. I’m frustrated, angry, and I’m hurt. My kids are upset.”

Bellevue police say Holaday was last seen by his roommate at their home on Grandview Avenue.

His car, clothes and personal belongings were all left behind.

“I wouldn’t see him going walking, he’s got bad knees,” his daughter says.

“He could barely walk out my front steps. I don’t think he’d go walking. I just feel like somebody hurt him.”

His daughter says she just wants to know that he’s safe and OK.

She says her father would help anyone in need and liked to socialize, something she worries could make him an easy target.

“Years and years ago, he was attacked in an alley and was attacked and jumped, and somebody found him there,” she recalls.

While the family waits to hear, Woolsey says this is keeping family members up night after night. They also are praying and plead for his safe return.

“Do anything for me and my kids, he’s a good man. ......he wouldn’t harm anybody. My goal is to get his picture out there, to see if anybody’s seen anything or have seen him, that’s my goal, is to hopefully get him home safe.”

Anyone with information about Danny Holaday’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bellevue Police Department at 859-261-1122.

