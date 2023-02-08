First Alert Weather: High winds, rain coming

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch out for some patchy fog as you head out Wednesday morning.

Otherwise, this will be a mild and mainly dry day.

The high temperature will make it into the mid-50s.

Rain is expected after 5 p.m. and will continue into early Thursday.

Winds could gust up to 50 mph, making Thursday a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We do not expect severe weather but do think we will have a few thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday.

Wind gusts will be lower Friday but still gusting in the 40s.

This weekend will bring colder temperatures, changing rain to snow by Saturday morning.

Snow showers will end by the afternoon and dry weather will stick around the rest of the weekend.

