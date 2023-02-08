Contests
First Black internationally-known artist’s work remains at Taft Museum
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - 173 years of history continue to live on at the Taft Museum of Art.

Part of the nearly two centuries of history is Robert Duncanson, who launched his career at the museum and became the first Black American artist to earn and international acclaim.

The Taft Museum of Art was once the home of Nicholas Longworth, who hired Duncanson to paint the entry halls of his home.

The eight murals on the walls can still be seen at the Taft Museum today.

“They are grand landscapes featuring different scenes of rivers and pastoral,” Taft Museum of Art Director of Marketing & Engagement Sarah Ditlinger says of the murals. “They featured what he imagined the landscape could be. They are not real but rather, imagined places, so some people think they imagined the Ohio River Valley, but they are often inspired by his travels abroad.”

Curators with the museum say Duncanson was born a free man in Michigan after his grandfather, who painted homes on a plantation, raised enough money to buy his freedom and take his family north.

Duncanson learned the family trade of painting and carpentry. He moved to Cincinnati in 1840 to pursue a career as an artist.

Many of his paintings depict peaceful, serene landscapes when life for Black Americans living further south was quite the opposite.

“What’s so unique about the murals here at the Taft is that they were painted by an African American artist in a time that was pre-Civil War,” explains Ditlinger. “We are in the Mason-Dixon Line. So, it would have been very unusual and especially on such a grand scale, to have them fill an entire wall and grand entrance to a patron, who was a white male, just across the Ohio River. So, it was certainly a statement. It was certainly something different.”

His artwork gained national acclaim, and Duncanson was named the “best landscape painter in the west” by the Smithsonian.

Now, a newer generation is learning Duncanson’s work and name as he was re-introduced to the world in 2021 during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The president was gifted the Landscape with Rainbow painting that was completed by Duncanson in 1859.

“Duncanson’s work is important because it represents possibility and opportunity, and having been created over 150 years ago, I think it’s relevant then, and it’s relevant now,” says Ditlinger.

For the past 35 years, the Taft Museum has held the Duncanson Artist-in-Resident Program to honor the achievements of contemporary Black American artists.

